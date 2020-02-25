MICHIGAN CITY — One fateful quarter doomed Marquette on Tuesday.
After surrendering 25 points in the second period to Lake Central, including five 3-pointers, the Blazers trailed by double digits late in the opening half, and again in the third.
Even though Marquette mounted a resilient rally in the fourth, the second-quarter output proved too much to overcome, as it ultimately fell short, 56-54, in a physical contest at the Scholl Center.
“Lake Central is a good program,” Blazers coach Fred Mooney said. “They're big, they're strong. Nick Anderson was in rhythm. All of his shots were clutch. He earned them. We did our best to try and stop him. We brought energy. We didn't quit. We didn't back down.”
The first 11 minutes of the contest were back and forth, but the Indians (12-10) began to assert themselves. They used exceptional long-distance shooting spearheaded by Anderson and solid rebounding to go ahead eight midway through the second, 25-17. They later stretched their cushion to their biggest of the night, 12, after Ami Khatra's trey with just under two minutes left before the break, 33-21. The Blazers (7-13) were staring at a 36-28 half hole.
A little over two minutes into the third, Lake Central once again built a double-digit advantage, 41-30. That's when Marquette started to chip away at the deficit, pulling within seven at the end of the quarter and trimming it to four after Jake Tarnow's 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining.
Still trailing by four late, Marquette had chances to cut into the margin.
Down 53-49, Brit Harris missed a pair of treys, the first with 1:15 left, the second with 16 seconds to go. Each could have trimmed the deficit to one. His second miss came after Kyle Blum missed the front end of a one-one free throw situation, leaving the door ajar for the Blazers. After Harris' second miss, Marquette grabbed the rebound and three seconds later, Harris converted both free throws in a two-shot scenario, making it 53-51 with 13.3 seconds remaining. Just two seconds later, Blum answered with a pair of his own from the charity stripe, making it a four-point game again.
Marquette freshman Kaden Manna followed with a crucial 3-pointer from the top of the key, pulling his team within 55-54 with 4.7 seconds left. After a Blazers timeout, they fouled Khatra, who proceeded to split two free throws in the double bonus, giving Lake Central a 56-54 lead with 3.6 seconds to go. Tarnow's ensuing last-second, half-court heave from the left sideline was well off the mark.
“We had some looks we didn't make,” Mooney said. “The freshman Jason Kobe had a wide-open 3, that ball had eyes. From my angle, I was standing right behind him when he shot it, I thought it was in. Now, I would have liked to seen him follow his shot. But that looked like it was in. And if that would have been in, that would have put us up one late.”
The Blazers held the visitors to only eight points in the fourth, allowing them to claw back.
“It's the same as it is when you're down four, you've got to get a stop,” Mooney said. “There's no 10-point shot in basketball. We play a lot of young kids and they're evolving into what we want them to become, and we're trying to get it in their heads, 'Just get a stop and let's just get a score.'”
Marquette's Tarnow posted 17 points on efficient shooting, while Harris was right behind with 14 points. Kobe scored nine. Manna saw his first career varsity action and started. The left-hander finished with eight points and nailed a pair of 3-pointers, including the late trey to make it a one-point contest.
"He's got to get into rhythm to what we're doing," Mooney said of Manna. "He's practiced with us. The first layup he missed he had a nice move, he went and tried to go soft over the front of the rim. When you're playing against big kids who are 6-foot-6 and 6-5 in there and they're jumping with you, you can't go soft over the rim, you've got to go hard right to the glass and lay it up soft. The glass is your friend, you've got to learn how to use it."
Anderson recorded a game-high 22 points for the Indians. The senior guard was on fire in the second-quarter surge, where Lake Central scored 11 points in three-and-a-half minutes. He went 3-of-5 behind the arc in the period.
Blum added 11 points, and Khatra finished with eight.
The Indians missed only two of their seven treys in the second quarter.
“We were lucky to get away with one,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We kept building a double-digit lead and we found a way to let them back in it, whether it was miscommunication or jogging back on defense. I'm really disappointed in how we protected the lead, that's been an Achilles' heel of ours.”
