Note: Local coaches share stories of their favorite Christmas presents.
To give and to reeceive -- Bruce Watson, New Prairie girls golf coach
Christmas 1965, My parents gave me $20 -- $10 for Christmas and $10 in anticipation of my graduation from high school. We were pretty poor so this was a sacrifice for my parents. I still carry that $20 in my wallet as a reminder of how far education has taken me and my family.
Christmas 1961, I mailed $9.38 (Yes, you could put actual money in the envelope) to Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Town. We were pretty poor, but I had just watched the 1938 movie “Boys’ Town,” starring Spencer Tracy (Father Flanagan) and Mickey Rooney (Whitey Marsh). When Whitey made the now famous quote, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”, I cried, took all my paper route money for December and mailed it to help others less fortunate than myself. I have donated to Boys' (and now Girls’) Town once a month since Dec. 1961, over 59 years.
I Have the Power! -- Luke Snyder, Assistant Principal, Barker Middle School; Former Michigan City boys and girls track coach
I was pretty jacked to get He-Man's Power Sword. It lit up and made a noise when I hit stuff with it. I'm sure my parents regretted it at some point.
Last year, we booked a trip to Disney World with the girls (Peyton 8, Aubrey 6). We didn't tell them until Christmas morning and left two days later. That's definitely the best gift I've ever given.
Letterman's Jacket -- Bob James, La Porte football assistant coach, former boys track coach
I'm not much of a sentimentalist and my memory is horrible when it comes to stuff like this but I did run across this picture as we were cleaning out my dad's house recently. I got my varsity jacket for the Christmas of 1980. I had just received my second varsity letter after my junior year of football and I remember being a pretty proud young man. First of all, I know it was pretty expensive and we didn't have a lot of money back then, so I know my parents had to make some sacrifices. Secondly, I just remember thinking of all of the hard work that went into earning those varsity letters. The lifting sessions with my buddies, the late night runs around our neighborhood singing at the top of my lungs so the dogs wouldn't chase me and the sand dune runs on the New Buffalo shores of Lake Michigan. I used to put on my dad's heavy winter Mickey Mouse boots and do 100-yard dashes down our snow-covered street. Those were killer!
Your Chicago Bulls! -- Jordan Staus, New Prairie volleyball coach
When I was little (I can't remember how old), my parents gifted my sister and I Bulls tickets. I grew up in the (Michael) Jordan era and lived in Illinois so these were very special and highly prized. My dad always pushed basketball, which is probably why today I am obsessed with NCAA basketball and March Madness, and my mom was my volleyball coach so I followed in her footsteps.
A Christmas Joy Ride -- Bobby Whitenack, New Prairie wrestling coach, assistant football coach
Christmas 1984. I was four years old. Santa brought (an ATV). I loved it so much. The day I got it, my grandmother was so worried I was going to wreck it. My mother was showing me how to drive it. We were driving around the yard and rolled it over.
On like Donkey Kong -- Todd Dermody, New Prairie girls basketball coach
My favorite Christmas present of all time was a Nintendo 64. It's my favorite gift because my brother, my sister and I all played together all the time. None of us even left the house until we had beat Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Donkey Kong 64.
