Hoops coverage reminder
For reports on Friday’s Michigan City boys, La Porte boys and South Central-LaCrosse girls games, go to www.thenewsdispatch.com and www.heraldargus.com. The game stories will also run in Tuesday’s editions of the newspapers.
RRSN to air MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Tuesday’s La Porte-South Bend Adams and Michigan City-Mishawaka girls basketball games in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. RRSN will also air Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium. Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Blazers hold on for win
Ally McConnell (18), Ryleigh Grott (11), and Mary Kate Bobillo (10) all scored in double figures as Marquette (9-11) topped host Culver Academies 51-44 in girls basketball Thursday. The Blazers put the game away at the free throw line, converting 13 of their 16 tries in the second half. McConnell was 6-for-8 while Grott made five of her six foul shots. Bobillo hit three 3s.
LP boys edge Knox in pool
In a rare meet where the Slicers were evenly matched, La Porte’s eight swimmers and two divers got the win over host Knox’s eight swimmers and two divers, 84-81, on Thursday. Freshman Gage Lane won the 200-yard freestyle, dropping three seconds, while classmate Grant Olson took the 100 free and Toy Hayes won diving with 219.7 points. Jaden Millard, Lucas Banic, Olson and Ethan Plank teamed to capture the 200 free relay.
Knox rocks NP
A 27-0 third quarter carried visiting Knox (22-1) to a 68-33 girls basketball win over New Prairie on Thursday. Freshman Eva Dodds continued to play well, leading the Cougars (4-17) with 15 points, while Jordan Winters added 10 points and five blocks.
Former White Sox minor leaguer charged with raping a child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography.
Juan Thomas Jr., a first-baseman and right fielder who rose as high as Triple-A, was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. Thomas, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Argus Leader reported. It’s unclear how Thomas is connected to the child, said Lincoln County State’s Attorney Thomas Wollman, who asked for the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims. “We are looking for individuals who know Mr. Thomas and may be able to assist in identifying potential witnesses or victims,” Wollman said.
The White Sox drafted Thomas in the 10th round of 1991 amateur draft, and he went on to be a four-time minor league All-Star, hitting 303 career home runs in 14 seasons of pro baseball. He rose as high as Triple-A, playing for the Seattle Mariners’ top affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
In 2004 and 2005, he played for the Sioux Falls Canaries, a team in the North Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, which is not affiliated with Major League Baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.