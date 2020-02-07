Today
Boys Basketball
East Chicago Central at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class 2A Hebron Sectional: Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A Culver Sectional: Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Penn Sectional, 8 a.m. (finals, noon)
Valparaiso Sectional, 9 a.m. (finals, 1 p.m.)
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional (includes La Porte, Michigan City, New Prairie), 9 a.m. (finals, 1 p.m.)
