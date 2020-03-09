La PORTE — Some wonderful highs raised hopes that Michigan City might end its sectional drought this season, but in the end, the precocious nature that made the Wolves so fun almost contributed to their exit.
Despite those sometimes wild inconsistencies that often showed up in the course of a game, when City would be awful in one quarter and great the next, the end results indicate that the program is poised to make that long-awaited next step.
“What’s most important about year No. 1 is you get started on the right path,” coach Tom Wells said after his first season ended Friday with a 56-52 loss to Class 4A No. 10 South Bend Adams. “I’ve seen these analogies before, if NASA doesn’t get those rocket ships started on target, by the time they get there, they miss their target by a long way. In basketball terms, the seniors got us started on exactly the right path we need to go.”
The Wolves graduate regular starters Dez’Mand Hawkins and Caron McKinney as well as Denzel Spears from the 17-7 team.
“Those three kids will forever be, when we get there, and I think we will, at least I, if not maybe some of the guys who have played with them, will say they were part of the group that got us started on the right path,” Wells said.
Wells used 11 players Friday and nine of them are underclassmen. Freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr., and junior Tahari Watson accounted for 32 points between them, and while foul trouble led to an off game for Evan Bush, the 6-foot-5 junior displayed flashes of greatness on both ends of the court at times during the season. Omarion Hatch, Warren Sails and Donye’ Grant are part of a deep backcourt that could also include Lavontae Pointer next season. Jose Jenkins, Jr., Jalen Bullock and Shelley Miller, Jr. are underclassman post players.
As he looked ahead, Wells suggested that little will be guaranteed going into next season, which, unlike this season, will start with a familiarity of the personnel, an advantage that he and the coaching staff didn’t have for 2019-20.
“A lot of the coaching staff’s interaction doesn’t have to be trust building.” Wells said. “Now we lay the demands. To be quite honest, we made some mistakes. There are some kids in uniform, at all levels, you may not see, but that’s what you can’t get out of Year 1 that you can get out of Year 2 because you don’t have the back knowledge. Now you can look at all the kids on the bus and be more picky. Guess what? You’re going to be on the bus and you’re not.”
That isn’t exclusive to on-court ability either, Wells emphasizing he wants to see less academic and discipline issues.
“Making sure you’ve got the right kids is a part of getting where you want to go, too,” he said.
