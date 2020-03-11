Hoop Side tryouts Wednesday
Hoop Side AAU is holding tryouts for its fourth and fifth grade girls basketball travel team from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Krueger Middle School in Michigan City. For more information, call or text Ashley at (219) 809-3997.
Pro wrestling event April 4
Chicagoland Championship Wrestling will host a wrestling show April 4 at the American Legion Post 451, 121 Skwiat Legion Ave.
The live event will be taped for television, with matches airing on Michigan City’s own ALCO-TV (Comcast Channel 99) and Amazon Prime.
CCW also airs Pro Wrestling Tonight, a bi-weekly half-hour show hosted by promoter John Bullard at noon and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Scheduled to wrestle are home-grown talents Johnny Nigh and The KANG of the Whole Show, Myles Mercer, rapper The EWOKK, The Agent to the Stars Chazz Moretti, independent standout Yoya and C-Red, a legendary manager and wrestler seen nationwide with such promotions as Chikara and DragonGate U.S.A.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with tickets available online and at the door for $10 with a family four pack $30. Concessions will be on sale, as well as toys and other merchandise.
For more information, go to www. chicagolandchampionshipwrestling.com.
Lions Club golf outing May 22
Six La Porte County Lions Clubs are sponsoring their 14th golf scramble May 22 at Beechwood Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with chipping and putting contests, 50/50 and a light lunch before the scramble begins.
Dinner will follow the golf, with team awards and one drink included. Cost is $75 per person, $300 each team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, dinner, team and individual awards and goodie bags.
There is a limit of 144 golfers. The entry form can be downloaded at www. rollingprairielions.org, from Beechwood Golf Course or any Lion. For more information, contact Lion Brian Pagels at 219-229-9398.
Participating Lions Clubs are La Porte, Maple City, Michigan City, Michiana, Mill Creek Community and Rolling Prairie.
Lions projects include Eyeglass Assistance Program, Reins of Life, Deserving Childrens Shopping Tour, Senior Luncheons, Lions Alert, Food Baskets, Community Cleanups, Bicycle Tours, Peace Poster Contest, Scholarships, Cancer Research, Leader Dog for the Blind, Indiana School for the Blind, Eye and Tissue Band, Speech and Hearing and Diabetes Awareness.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome.
Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, beverages and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features.
The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department.
Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card.
The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.