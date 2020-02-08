MICHIGAN CITY — Three players with at least 15 points, forcing 26 turnovers, and contributions from a bevy of players.
It's a tremendous formula for success and La Porte followed it perfectly Friday.
Nyla Asad poured in 25 points and was exceptional all game, Ryin Ott scored 18 with a double-double, and Kayla Jones had 15, and the Slicers used a swarming defense to make the Class 4A Michigan City sectional final by thumping South Bend Riley 67-47 in a semifinal.
Asad was part of La Porte's last sectional-title team as a freshman in 2017. Now Asad and the Slicers (17-7) are one win shy of hoisting the sectional trophy again.
“It's fueling me even more now because I'm a senior,” Asad said. “I only got to feel it that one time, we didn't get it those other two years. Now that I'm a senior and I'm a lead player, I want to get that for my team.”
The 5-foot-6 guard was gigantic all night. She was efficient from the field, finishing 10-for-14 and missed only one of three 3-pointers.
“Asad, what can you say?” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “She was hot. She's so much stronger than anybody on their team. She willed her way to the basket a couple times. I didn't see her take any shots I wouldn't like her to take.”
Asad's second trey made it 15-11 late in the opening period and La Porte led 18-14 heading to the second.
She continued to be aggressive driving to the basket, aiding her team opening up an advantage as many as 17 in the quarter. The Slicers held a comfortable cushion at the break, 35-20, over the Wildcats (12-11). La Porte wasn’t seriously challenged in the second half as the lead ballooned to 23.
"Our defense was really the most important," Asad said. "The last time we played them it was really a tight game at half and in the third quarter, so we made sure we tightened up our defense and made sure we got those stops."
Riley turned the ball over a staggering 26 times. Plus, Wildcats' 5-9 star senior Jazmen Watts was held to just eight points after the break with a mere two field goals.
"To me, she's one of the best players in the whole tournament," Walker said. "We really found a way to stop her in that second half. In the second quarter, we used a 1-3-1 defense and took her out of the equation."
Watts recorded 20 points, but had scored 71 her last two games.
Three Slicers reached double-figure scoring and they got contributions from several players in various ways.
Ott snagged 11 rebounds, while the 6-3 Lauren Pollock had six boards and three blocks. Jones dished out six assists and added three rebounds, and Asad grabbed five boards. Alanti Biggers chipped in four assists.
Jones had effective long-distance shooting before the break, helping La Porte build a 33-18 margin late in the opening half. The 5-4 senior guard had all but two of her 15 points in the first stanza and drilled three treys.
The Slicers had strong offensive rebounding most of the contest as well.
“Ryin and Nyla had some big offensive boards,” Walker said. “Our coaching staff also preached for us to move the ball better and we have in this last week. In these last couple games, we've been a little bit more unselfish. One extra pass makes a big difference in the outcome of a game and the outcome of your shot percentages.”
Besides Watts, Riley’s Taylor Smith recorded nine points.
With the win, the Slicers exceeded last season’s victory total of 16.
La Porte, who’s aiming for its first sectional title in three years, plays the host Wolves (11-13) in tonight's final at 7:30. The Slicers thumped City 62-28 at home on Jan. 24. La Porte fell in the sectional final to Penn last year, 55-33.
“Any time you get a shot with one game, you've got to take advantage of that," Walker said. "You want to play your best game. This is where you want to be. You talk about it all season. This team is peaking right when they need to."
