Boys Basketball
South Central at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
New Prairie at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at Westville, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at La Porte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Michigan City at Gary West Side, 7 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, approx. 7:30 p.m.
