MC girls douse Portage
Emma Heitmann (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) and Erin McGuire (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners and swam on the winning 200 medley and free relays as the Michigan City girls swim team (4-2) defeated visiting Portage 97-68 on Tuesday. Sela VanBuskirk took the 100 free and contributed to the relay victories. Emily Gross picked up a first in the 200 free, while Dania Duenes had a pair of seconds (200 and 500 free).
Wolves boys splash Indians
Connor Baker (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Elliott Jasicki (100 fly, 100 backstroke) and Luke Heitmann (50 and 100 free) each claimed two firsts and did legs on the first-place 200 medley and free relays to pace Michigan City to an 81-41 boys swimming victory over Portage on Tuesday. Haddy Achy claimed the 200 free in a career-best time among several personal records in the meet. City (3-2) had seven swimmers and Portage just four, so a number of events weren't filled and there was no diving.
Cougars boys hoops blasts O-D
New Prairie’s boys basketball team thumped visiting Oregon-Davis 69-24 on Tuesday. Braydon Flagg paced the Cougars (3-3) with 12 points, and Devin Szalay chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Every New Prairie player scored. The Cougars led 20-4 after the first quarter and held a commanding 36-12 half cushion.
Westville boys hoops downs Wheeler
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Wheeler 56-33 on the road Tuesday. Deemeco McCoy tallied 18 points for the Blackhawks (3-4), and Daijon Reddix and Josh DeChantal each netted 16. DeChantal grabbed 10 rebounds, while McCoy and Reddix both had six boards. Jace Woods recorded nine assists and five steals.
