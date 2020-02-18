WESTVILLE — Prior to Tuesday night’s tip between Westville and New Prairie, the feeling in the air was palpable.
It was Senior Night for the Blackhawks, honoring their six seniors, along with the cheer and dance teams, and band. One senior in particular, Zack Mitchell, started for Westville. He never sees the floor, which was an exciting moment for him and the Westville faithful.
However, the Cougars jumped out to a quick 18-3 run in the first quarter, taking away any energy the Blackhawks built up prior to that. New Prairie carried that momentum to a 33-point lead in the third quarter and a dominant 61-49 victory over Westville for its 10th win of the season.
“A lot of it was just intensity, plain and simple,” New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. “We came out right from the get-go, attacking, playing fast and playing aggressive. We were able to get a good cushion early and just go from there.”
Senior point guard Chase Ketterer got to the bucket with ease all night long, scoring 12 points in the first half and 14 in the game. While his play certainly was special, it was the contributions from the lesser names on the Cougars that helped them win in such lopsided fashion.
Senior forward Evan Foerg and junior forward Hunter Smith were effective in every possible sense of the word. Whether it were limiting Westville senior forward Josh DeChantal to just six points on 1-for-11 from the field on the defensive side, grabbing a plethora of offensive and defensive boards, or efficiently putting the ball in the basket, Foerg and Smith could do no wrong.
“Rebounding was a focus for us tonight,” Bauer said. “I wanted to point out to them that our good wins come in games when we dominate rebounding. We want to continue to do that moving forward and focus on that. (Foerg and Smith) both do the dirty work, they do what’s asked of them and they do it with all-out effort.”
Foerg was especially key for New Prairie’s hot start, hauling in offensive rebounds and starting off three-for-three on layups deep in the post. He finished the game with six points and 10 rebounds. Smith complemented Foerg extremely well, giving the Cougars possession after possession with an excellent 10-rebound night.
“They were really physical on the boards tonight,” Westville coach Drew Eubank said. “Usually by halftime we have eight to 10 second chance points, but tonight we only had two offensive rebounds in the first half for no second chance points. New Prairie is just really long and physical down low, and that made things challenging for us.”
Rylan McBride was another New Prairie player who stepped up in that monster first-half run. He drained a trio of 3-pointers in a couple-minute span, taking the wind out of the Blackhawks and any hopes they had of coming back. On top of his nine points, McBride was also a factor on the boards, leading the team with 11 rebounds.
“I mean, that stretch of 3s there by (McBride) was pretty demoralizing,” Eubank said. “He got real hot there in the first half. That was a real dagger because we were giving him those shots because we wanted to defend inside, but he just kept knocking them down.”
Tuesday night’s victory was about as complete a game as Bauer has seen since taking over for the Cougars this year. It’s coming more and more common of a theme late in the season, as the starters and key role players are getting used to one another and Bauer’s system. With the postseason looming ahead, that could spell for some serious success.
“Our starting five plays really well together,” Bauer said. “That’s the nice thing, is someone can have an off-night and the other guys will be right there to pick them up. You know, if Chase isn’t getting to the bucket or Braydon (Flagg) isn’t hitting his 3s, Rylan, Hunter, Evan or even someone like Derek Daniels (who had nine points Tuesday) can pick their teammates up.”
Sophomore forward Jevon France led Westville with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He and senior guard Jace Woods, who had 11 points on his Senior Night, were the only two Blackhawks with more than two field goals made on the night.
