As La Lumiere’s boys basketball program has ascended to national stature, bringing greater attention to the team and the school tucked in rural La Porte County, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department has become an integral part of the support system.
“They’re at almost every one of our home varsity white basketball games,” Athletics Director Matt Marvin said. “The past three years, when we’ve gone to New York City they’ve given us an escort to and from the airport. In 2017, when we won the national championship, I’m pretty sure every La Porte County Police vehicle was here to welcome us home. They’ve given La Lumiere a lot of help.”
To show their appreciation to the sheriff’s department and all local police, emergency and military personnel, the school will be hosting Hometown Heroes as part of Saturday’s 2 p.m. game with Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy.
“We’ve developed a great relationship with (Sheriff) Andy Morse,” Marvin said. “They take care of us, and this is just our way to give back to the community, say thank you to all the first responders for all they do for the community and welcome them out to a game.”
Fire, police, emergency medical service, dispatchers and military personnel will be admitted free and will be recognized at halftime of the game. As an aside to honoring those who serve, Marvin hopes people will see the occasion as an opportunity to catch the nationally-ranked Lakers and visit the school.
“I wouldn’t say we’re doing it to get people at the game,” he said. “But sometimes we struggle to get crowds out here, so it’s certainly a way to bring some attention to us. They’ve been so supportive of us, this is the least we can do.”
La Lumiere (16-3) is ranked 12th in the MaxPreps national poll.
