Girls Basketball
South Bend Adams 76, New Prairie 59
S.B. Adams;11;23;21;21—;76
New Prairie;18;13;17;11—;59
S.B. ADAMS
Whitney Marshall 3-7 1-2 7, Loren Higginbotham 10-19 0-6 21, McKenna Leichty 4-8 0-0 10, Anna Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Besario 0-1 0-0 0, Myah Allen 1-10 2-4 4, Marissa Shelton 6-14 0-0 16, Laila Williams 7-18 3-6 18, Mikayla Crumbley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 31-78 6-18 76.
NEW PRAIRIE
Bri Podemski, Eva Dodds, Megan Pinter, Sage Mougin, Allison Pavlick, Jaiden Winters, Jordan Winters. Totals — 22-57 6-12 59.
3-point shooting: S.B. Adams 6-17 (Marshall 0-1, Higginbotham 1-1, Leichty 0-1, Allen 0-3, Shelton 4-8, Williams 1-2, Crumbley 0-1); New Prairie 9-26 (Dodds 5-15, Pavlick 3-7, Ja. Winters 0-1, Jo. Winters 1-3). Turnovers: S.B. Adams 13, New Prairie 23. Total fouls: S.B. Adams 14, New Prairie 16. Fouled out: None. Records: S.B. Adams 6-15 (4-8 NIC), New Prairie 4-16 (3-8).
LaCrosse 55, Marquette 48
LaCrosse;13;10;17;15;—;55
Marquette;17;9;10;12;—;48
LACROSSE
Mya Morrow 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan Wozniak 5-10 2-4 12, Claire Garwood 8-21 2-2 20, Madi Heavilin 6-8 1-2 13, Kaylee Welkie 1-1 0-0 2, Sami Vance 1-2 2-4 4, Hailey O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Jersie Bartels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 23-44 7-12 55.
MARQUETTE
Ana Blakely 1-11 0-0 2, Mary Kate Bobillo 1-3 0-0 3, Ryleigh Grott 2-7 6-9 10, Izabel Galindo 3-7 0-0 8, Ally McConnell 9-16 4-5 25, Riley Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 16-44 10-14 48.
3-point field goals: LaCrosse 2 (Garwood 2); Marquette 6 (McConnell 3, Galindo 2, Bobillo). Leaders -- Rebounds: Garwood 9 (L), Grott 10 (M). Assists: Heavilin 4 (L), Grott 2 (M). Steals: Garwood 3 (L), Blakely 3 (M). Team fouls: LaCrosse 11, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: LaCrosse 9-12, Marquette 8-11.
