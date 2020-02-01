MICHIGAN CITY — Blue and yellow balloons and streamers lined the entrance of Marquette's Scholl Center gym Saturday afternoon, serving as decorations for the Blazers' lone senior, Ally McConnell.
She walked arm-in-arm with her parents, Sean and Nicole McConnell, before her final home game, meeting with coach Katie Collignon at center court.
McConnell was the sixth man on Marquette's Class A state championship teams in 2018 and 2019 but was forced into a primary scoring role for her final high school season, considering she was the only returning varsity player.
She thrived as the Blazers' top offensive option all season long and continued that dominance in Saturday's 63-39 loss to Gary Lighthouse, scoring 27 points and hauling in eight rebounds.
"I was really nervous before the game," McConnell said. "But as soon as I stepped on the court, it just turned into a normal game for me. I played it like I would any other game this season, but I didn't know it was going to be like that. It worked out pretty well."
McConnell got going early and often against the Lions, amounting to an 18-point first half — 11 of them coming in the first quarter. She scored every point for Marquette in the first quarter, and if it weren't for a Riley Lindsey buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter, every Blazers point would have been courtesy of McConnell.
It had the same type of feel, albeit on a much lower stage, as Kobe Bryant's final game. McConnell's teammates were feeding her all game long, fans in the crowd were rooting for her instead of the team, and she went out and had one of her best career performances. One would expect Marquette's game plan to be focused solely on getting McConnell the ball to make for a memorable last home game, but that wasn't the case.
"We didn't even plan on getting her the ball that much," Collignon said. "That's just kind of how it went. I mean, that's how a lot of games have gone for us recently though. She's our highest scorer and our most prolific one, and has been our main focus all year. So, when she can get the ball in her hands, usually good things happen for us. She's worked so hard her four years to be that type of scorer and I'm so happy for her."
In the waning moments of the fourth quarter, one of McConnell's teammates fouled Gary Lighthouse's Larr'Onna Coleman with 9.5 seconds to go. Collignon motioned for one of the players on the bench to sub in for McConnell, signifying her final moments on the home court.
As she made her way to the bench, those in attendance, with homemade signs in hand for McConnell, rose to their feet and applauded for a long while. McConnell gave a long, warm embrace to Collignon when she got to the bench.
"Ally and I grew really close because we've been around the same amount of time," said Collignon, whose first year as head coach came when McConnell was a freshman. "We lost in double overtime in semistate her freshman year then won those two state championships the next two years. We knew this year would be a little different, but I just really wanted to see her play her best basketball. I'm really proud; I think she's done that. She's stepped up for us in so many ways this year."
McConnell's senior year was about as different as possible from her first three, as the Blazers now sit at 9-12 following Saturday's loss. And while a state three-peat seems all but an impossible feat to end her career, the 2019-20 season will still be one of her fondest basketball memories.
"It was awesome," McConnell said. "Being the sixth, seventh person off the bench and turning into the first person people wanted to give the ball to, it was a big change for me. But it was so much fun."
