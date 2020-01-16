La PORTE — The transition to college is tough enough as it is for the typical high-caliber high school senior athlete.
Now imagine doing it at an even younger age.
"It's a culture shock," La Lumiere boys basketball coach Pat Holmes said this week. "It's a difficult transition. I wouldn't have been able to do it as a 16-year-old."
To critics, the small college prep school tucked back in the woods off U.S. 20 in La Porte County is a basketball factory. For its players, it's a place to prepare them for what lies ahead at the next level.
"It was a big adjustment for me, getting set in with school," La Lu senior Jaden Ivey said.
The Purdue commit was a front-runner for Mr. Basketball at Mishawaka Marian, which would've been one of the top teams in the state in Class 3A with the 6-foot-4 guard. The La Lu opportunity came along for him about the same time his mom, Niele, an assistant women's coach at nearby Notre Dame, was offered a job with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. Their immediate futures were intricately linked. Niele wasn't going to go to Memphis with Jaden at home and, chances are, he wasn't leaving home if his mom was still in South Bend.
"We talked about it and made a decision off that," Jaden said. "It's my first year without my mom. We've always been close. She's forever going to be there. She's big-time now, but I talk to her every day. Leaving my school, I had all my friends there, I knew everybody from South Bend and Marian was just a family. It was a great three years. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I feel I made the greatest decision for me to better myself and my basketball skills. I'll be prepared once I go to college. It's going to prepare me best to be a man, to live on my own."
Basketball, as part of the whole picture, is probably the easiest part of the process for teenagers experiencing life in a new way.
"We've had kids come here as 14-year-old freshmen," Holmes said. "Kamare (Lands), when he got here, was perpetually losing stuff, wearing different shoes and socks. They're learning how to do laundry, how to have relationships, hard conversations with teachers and coaches, being a good roommate and dormmate. On top of that, you throw on travel, the basketball, lifting, waking up early, taking care of school work. It's going to help prepare them for college basketball and beyond. It's different for a lot of kids."
La Lu players come from near and far, but none matches the trip for Jeremy Sochan, who is from England.
"The school's been here over 50 years, so it's dealt with those situations, it's not just on me as a 30-year-old coach and the rest of the staff," Holmes said. "There's a structure in place to help with that adjustment. Jaden always had his mom, now she's in Memphis, 600 miles away. He's got to be able to communicate with the coaching staff and teachers here if something's wrong. Luckily, the games are all streamed on line. Their families can see them back home if they're not physically able to be here."
So what does Sochan think about what's going on with the royal family?
"He's not keyed in as much as we thought," Holmes said. "We asked him and he didn't care."
Some of the players live close enough to have parents at least attend home games. Ivey's grandparents saw Tuesday's game with Michigan City, while Wendell Green, Sr. made the three-hour drive down I-94 from Detroit to see his son, Wendell, Jr., drop 39 on the Wolves.
"He comes to every game," Wendell, Jr., said.
Green, an Eastern Kentucky recruit, is in his second year at La Lu. He attended Detroit Country Day as a freshman and sophomore before a call from Holmes in the summer of 2018 changed his hoops timeline.
"It was a last-minute decision," Green said. "Coach Pat called me the first day of August and school was already about to start. It was really tough for me. I was 16, but it's a great opportunity here and I took advantage of it."
For both players, the change from their high schools to the much more diverse La Lu setting was a significant one.
"Getting to know new people, different cultures, it was eye-opening to me," Ivey said. "It's very unique. That's what I love about the school. All I have to do is keep working, listening to my coaches, my teammates. I always learn from my mom. It's my senior year, my last (high school) year. I'm just going to enjoy every game, have fun with it."
Green admits he's doing much better with the social side of the school than he did as a junior.
"It was a big change," he said. "It's like its own little community. Last year, I was kind of uncomfortable. This year, I've gotten out of my comfort zone, talking to different people not on the team when out of the dorm, not at practice. I can probably name 90 percent of the students here."
Holmes has high hopes for his senior backcourt in college.
"Jaden's extremely athletic," he said. "Sometimes, he doesn't showcase his athleticism, which is where we get frustrated with him. He has a ton of ability. He's only 17, he's going to get stronger, quicker, a little more athletic. Sometimes, he complicates things, but once he figures out how to be efficient with his movements, utilizing his jump shot to set up his drive, he's going to be really hard to guard. Wendell's going to be really good at EKU. He was a steal for those guys. Coach (A.W.) Hamilton was excited. They know what they got. We know people slept on Wendell. He's been awesome for us for a year-and-a-half. We're looking forward to seeing him do big things at EKU."
