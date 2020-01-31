LACROSSE — Friday night's Porter County Conference game between LaCrosse and South Central, one that the Satellites won, 51-32, started off like any other.
Twenty minutes of warm-ups, followed by the visiting team's starting five getting announced. The Tigers showcased their starters after that, but with a twist.
Six starters were announced for LaCrosse.
The final girl to hear her name called was senior forward Katie Bell, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament in the fall during volleyball season. She was forced to miss this, her final season of basketball, due to the knee injury.
But she rose from the bench in full uniform, donning Tigers on the front and No. 23 on the back, for the first time this year. The near-capacity crowd got to its feet to honor Bell as she made her way to center court.
"I'm not going to lie," LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen said. "I definitely shed a tear there when Katie's name was announced. That was really special."
Interestingly enough, the idea wasn't McGowen or LaCrosse's; it was South Central coach Wes Bucher's. He approached McGowen during the PCC tournament about doing something to honor Bell, as he knew his team was going to visit the Tigers for their senior night.
"All credit goes to Coach Bucher," McGowen said. "We were going to let her get a bucket to start the game, but we didn't think it was worth risking her progress just in case something happened. What a classy gesture that was from him though. That's what I love about the PCC. It's such a tight-knit group that's really competitive on the court, but we all really care about one another. To see them handing us cards for Senior Night and to help honor Katie, that was really something special."
Unfortunately for McGowen and Bell, LaCrosse (9-13, 3-4) couldn't send her and the rest of the seniors out with a bang. The Satellites' star senior forward, Amber Wolf, took over early and their defense did the rest in a 19-point blowout. She finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting — 11 of those coming in the first quarter alone — and nine rebounds for S.C. (16-7, 6-1).
"She's a big part of our offense," Bucher said. "And when she's out there, you can see the difference she makes. Unfortunately, she got in a little bit of foul trouble, so we had to play without her. We still got some open looks without her on the floor, but we've just got to do a better job of finding other girls cutting inside and limiting the long-range shots we take."
A 19-point victory typically spells for a happy coach, but not Bucher. While he was very pleased with how his defense played, dominating like it has been all year, there's still some fundamentals that he works on every day in practice that he still would like to see come to fruition — especially with the postseason coming up shortly.
"There's a lot of times where we have a girl wide open, cutting over the middle and she doesn't get the ball," Bucher said. "Then it gets skipped over the top and we end up shooting a 3, which is great if you're on fire, but if you're not, then you've got to be able to find those closer shots."
