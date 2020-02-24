LP, MC to meet in sectional
La Porte and Michigan City will meet in the second game of the Class 4A La Porte Sectional at approximately 7 p.m. on March 4. The Wolves and Slicers follow South Bend Adams and Mishawaka, who tip at 5.
In Class 3A, New Prairie meets Wheeler in the second game March 3 at Hanover Central.
In Class 2A, Westville takes on Boone Grove at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the second game March 4 at North Judson. South Central drew a bye and will play either the host Blue Jays or Hebron in the March 6 semifinals at 5 p.m. At Bowman Academy, Marquette and Andrean play March 4 in the second game.
In Class A, LaCrosse drew a bye at Triton and will meet either Triton or West Central in the first game March 6.
Michigan City will host a 4A regional.
SC’s King sweeps meet
South Central’s Makenna King swept all four events and the all-around in Tuesday’s gymnastics meet with Lowell at Portage. King scored 9.1 on uneven bars, 9.675 on balance beam, 9.7 on floor exercise and 9.8 on vault for a 38.275 total. King will compete in Saturday’s Chesterton Sectional.
NP boys prevail in defensive battle
New Prairie’s boys basketball team topped host Bremen 37-32 in a low-scoring contest Friday. Rylan McBride led the Cougars (11-10, 2-8 Northern Indiana Conference) with 13 points. After scoring just five points in the first period, New Prairie outscored the Lions 19-5 in the fourth.
Westville whacks Morgan
Jace Woods’ 15 points paced four Blackhawks in double figures as Westville rolled over Morgan Township 73-56 in Porter County Conference boys basketball Friday. Jevon France (14), Josh DeChantal (13) and Deemeco McCoy (11) followed Woods. McCoy nabbed seven rebounds and Woods made four steals for the Blackhawks (9-11, 2-4).
Knox handles SC
Zack Christy had nine points, while Brendan Carr had eight points and nine rebounds in South Central’s 55-35 boys basketball loss at Knox (11-5) on Friday. The Satellites (8-11), who shot 26 percent, trailed 19-5 after the first quarter.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18.
Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, complimentary beverages, and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range.
For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
