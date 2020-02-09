VALPARAISO — Facing a formidable Valparaiso Sectional field, it figured to be challenging for both La Porte and Michigan City. They each knew the stakes.
In the end, both squads performed admirably, despite the rigorous competition.
The Slicers tied for third place with Hobart (263) out of 12 teams Saturday. Michigan City finished fifth (207), while Chesterton amazingly captured its 21st straight sectional crown (561). The host Vikings took a distance second (378).
“We all went in pretty nervous, but we didn't let the nerves get to us and we just tried our hardest,” Slicers freshman Caiya Cooper said. “And it got us pretty far.”
To begin the meet, La Porte's 200-yard medley relay team of Cooper, freshman Abie Wiencek, Becca Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman placed second (1:52.12), may have broken a school record and improved upon their prelim time. Their 200 free relay quartet excelled as well, setting a Slicers' record by 0.6 seconds. Wiencek, Wireman, Shaffer, and Cooper registered second in that event (1:41.26). It's unclear whether they earned a school mark in the medley relay because the record board at LPHS only lists a 1:52.1, and they finished with a 1:52.12.
“Our relays crushed it,” Slicers coach John Doty said. “So between those four girls, all of them were just outstanding. They had faith in themselves.”
The Wolves only had eight swimmers and a pair of divers, yet managed a respectable showing.
“Some of our swimmers saved it toward the end,” City coach Mel Kovenz said. “The ones that made finals did pretty good. It's a long season. They did pretty well getting fifth. That's kind of where I figured we would be. I'm happy with what they did.”
Wolves sophomore diver Sarah Weber earned second (334.1) and punched her ticket to the diving regional.
“It felt great,” Weber said. “I'm very grateful for the experience. I've had a really awesome season. I'm just thankful for my coaches and my team.”
She was less than 10 points behind sectional champ Ruba Alobeid of Valparaiso (343.35).
Individually, Cooper tallied fourth in the 200 freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:55.51, to go along with her fourth-place finish in the 500 free (5:12.46).
“My 200 free was probably my best event because I went into Day 1 with two minutes and came out Day 2 with a 1:55,” Cooper said. “So I didn't think I had that in me, until now. It felt really good. I was very proud of myself. Knowing I can do that this year, I'm hoping I can break that school record next year.”
Cooper is now only one second shy of shattering that Slicers' mark.
Shaffer, meanwhile, recorded third in the 100 butterfly (58.22), in addition to fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.29). Wiencek finished fourth in the 100 free (53.74), besides notching fifth in the 50 free (24.75). Freshman Lauren Miskowicz took sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.99). La Porte's best showing in diving was Mackenzie Olson, who took seventh (283.35).
“The team did very well. On Thursday, I was really pleased with how we did," Doty said. "We had some crazy time drops in the prelims. I was just hoping to be able to maintain that, and most of us maintained that or dropped even more time. So I have no complaints.”
After the meet, Doty was voted Sectional Coach of the Year by the other coaches, a honor he was humbled to receive.
“I totally didn't expect it,” he said. “I don't know if it's sunk in. I've just got a very good group of girls this year. It's all because of them that I got it. I couldn't have done it without them really.”
To back up Weber, the Wolves’ Erin McGuire captured third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.26).
“She came in seeded second, but I knew Portage and Valpo would swim slower on Thursday because they knew they could get in, and they'd come back,” Kovenz said. “That's exactly what they did today. Erin wanted to do better, but that's her career-best time, so that's pretty good.”
Earlier in the meet, McGuire recorded seventh in the 50 free (25.27).
The Wolves’ 200 free relay team of McGuire, Valeria Saavedra, Emma Heitmann and Sela VanBuskirk posted fifth (1:47.55).
Heitmann placed ninth overall in the 200 IM (2:20.43), claiming first in the consolation heat. VanBuskirk recorded ninth as well in the 50 free (26.19), also good for first in her consolation final.
Sectional winners and those meeting the state standard in a swimming event advanced to state beginning Friday at IUPUI in Indianapolis. The top four divers qualified for the Penn Regional on Tuesday.
