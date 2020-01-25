Boys Basketball
Washington Township 48, South Central 46
South Central;12;16;7;11;--;46
Washington Township;11;14;12;11;--;48
SOUTH CENTRAL
Brady Glisic 2-5 0-0 4, Brendan Carr 9-16 1-2 19, Trent Smoker 1-5 0-0 2, Zach Christy 2-9 7-14 12, Gavin Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Hudspeth 3-7 0-0 9, Alex Newburn 0-1 0-0 0, Todd Snyder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 17-43 8-16 46.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
James Hernandez 4-11 2-2 12, Charlez Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Austin Darnell 3-11 0-0 6, Steven Hernandez 5-9 4-4 14, Tyler Hachey 3-6 2-4 9, Allen Naji 3-6 0-0 6, Andrew Brinkley 0-1 1-4 1. Totals -- 18-46 9-14 48.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Hudspeth 3, Christy); Washington Township 3 (J. Hernandez 2, Hachey). Leaders -- Rebounds: Carr 13 (SC); J. Hernandez 4 (WT). Assists: Hudspeth 3 (SC); Brown 4 (WT). Steals: Carr 3 (SC); Darnell 2 (WT). Blocks: Carr (2); Darnell 6 (WT). Team fouls: South Central 16, Washington Township 18. Fouled out: Glisic. Records: South Central 5-8, Washington Township 8-5.
Michigan City 73, La Porte 70
Michigan City;11;18;18;26;—;73
La Porte;14;18;19;19;—;70
MICHIGAN CITY
Tahari Watson 4-10 3-4 14, Omarion Hatch 3-8 2-3 10, Donye’ Grant 0-2 0-2 0, Jalen Bullock 0-0 0-0 0, Caron McKinney 1-2 5-10 7, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 3-9 4-9 10, Evan Bush 3-12 0-0 7, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 3-5 4-4 10, Dez’Mand Hawkins 4-10 6-8 15. Totals — 21-58 24-40 73.
La PORTE
Ethan Osowski 3-8 1-2 9, Zach Bragg 2-2 0-0 4, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 2-8 14-16 19, Garrott Ott-Large 5-10 6-7 20, Drew Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Gresham 3-5 2-2 8, Mason Schroeder 0-1 3-4 3, Grant Ott-Large 2-10 3-4 7. Totals — 17-44 29-35 70.
3-point shooting: Michigan City 7-26 (Watson 3-8, Hatch 2-5, Grant 0-1, Hodges Jr. 0-3, Bush 1-4, Hawkins 1-5); La Porte 7-17 (Osowski 2-6, Crass 1-1, Ga. Ott-Large 4-8, Gr. Ott-Large 0-2). Turnovers: Michigan City 14, La Porte 25. Total fouls: Michigan City 23, La Porte 24. Fouled out: Bush, Bragg, Spatt, Crass, Ga. Ott-Large. Records: Michigan City 9-4, 2-1 DAC, La Porte 7-7, 1-2 DAC.
Girls Basketball
La Porte 54, South Bend Riley 43
S.B. Riley;11;11;11;10;—;43
La Porte;17;13;5;19;—;54
S.B. RILEY
Derrianna Austin 0-2 0-0 0, Makayla Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Jasmine Green-Love 3-9 2-2 8, Kaytlin Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Kyah Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Moriah Love 0-4 0-0 0, Imani Owens 5-10 0-0 11, Jazmen Watts 4-22 5-5 14. Totals — 17-66 7-7 43.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 0-3 4-4 4, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 3-5 0-0 8, Nyla Asad 5-15 4-5 14, Ryin Ott 5-15 5-8 17, Aydin Shreves 1-3 2-2 4, Danielle Krontz 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Pollock 2-5 1-2 5, Shelby Linn 0-0 2-2 2. Totals — 16-46 18-23 54.
3-point shooting: S.B. Riley 2-14 (Richardson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Love 0-2, Owens 1-3, Watts 1-6); La Porte 4-14 (Biggers 0-1, Jones 2-2, Asad 0-4, Ott 2-7). Turnovers: S.B. Riley 18, La Porte 16. Total fouls: S.B. Riley 16, La Porte 11. Fouled out: None. Records: S.B. Riley 10-10, La Porte 13-7.
Morgan Township 54, South Central 32
South Central;8;9;11;4;--;32
Morgan Township;16;11;13;14;--;54
SOUTH CENTRAL
Amber Wolf 6-14 1-5 13, Faith Biggs 0-5 0-0 0, Delanie Gale 1-7 2-4 4, Abbie Tomblin 5-12 0-0 11, Olivia Marks 2-4 0-0 4, Lexy Wade 0-2 0-2 0, Elle Kimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Tolmen 0-1 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 0-2 0-0 0, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 14-47 3-11 32.
MORGAN TOWNSHIP
Ella Deporter 1-1 0-0 2, Sahara Bee 3-5 3-5 9, Sydney Good 3-6 5-6 12, Emma O'Brien 4-10 4-5 13, Kassie Stanko 0-2 0-0 0, Gracie Abbett 3-4 1-2 9, Grace Good 0-2 0-0 0, Emmy Wells 2-4 0-2 5, Karlie Lemmons 1-1 1-2 3, Shelby Whitaker 0-0 1-2 1. Totals -- 17-35 15-24 54.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Tomblin); Morgan Township 5 (Good, O'Brien, Abbett 2, Wells). Leaders -- Rebounds: Marks 7 (SC); Bee 6 (MT). Steals: Tomblin 2 (SC); O'Brien 2 (MT). Team fouls: South Central 21, Morgan Township 14. Records: South Central 15-8, Morgan Township 19-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.