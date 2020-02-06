RRSN airing MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry today’s semifinals in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. La Porte plays at 5:30 p.m., followed by the host Wolves. RRSN will also air Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand.
New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
N.Y. Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daily fantasy sports contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled Thursday that the activity amounts to illegal gambling.
The court upheld a previous decision that ruled daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling and that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity in 2016 by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.
“We’re very gratified by the decision,” said attorney Neil Murray, who represents the group that brought the lawsuit. “We think the integrity of the New York state Constitution has been upheld.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate and be regulated in New York. The two fantasy sports companies had agreed to suspend their operations in New York earlier that year in a settlement with then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said their businesses amounted to illegal gambling.
The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law was coordinated by the group Stop Predatory Gambling on behalf of four plaintiffs who had suffered personal or family harm from gambling debts.
Colts add 3 assistants to Frank Reich’s staff
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich added three assistant coaches to his staff Thursday and reassigned two others.
The Colts announced the hiring of Brian Baker as defensive line coach, Mike Groh as receivers coach and Tyler Boyles as assistant to the head coach.
Kevin Patullo, the receivers coach the last two seasons, will now become the Colts’ passing game specialist. And Parks Frazier takes over as offensive quality control coach after serving as Reich’s assistant in 2018 and 2019.
The moves come a little more than a month after Indy completed a 7-9 season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in August. Baker spent last season, his 36th in the profession, as associate head coach and defensive line coach at Alabama.
He previously spent 19 seasons in the NFL, making stops with Washington, Cleveland, Dallas, Carolina, the St. Louis Rams, Minnesota, Detroit and San Diego between 1996 and 2014.
Groh has been an assistant for 20 seasons, the last seven in the NFL. He was the receivers coach on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning team, when Reich was offensive coordinator.
When the Colts hired Reich in 2018, Groh took over as offensive coordinator for two seasons. He also worked for his father, Al, with the New York Jets in 2000 and at Virginia from 2001—08.
Boyles spent the past five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, working his way up from graduate assistant to offensive quality control coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.