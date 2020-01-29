NEW CARLISLE — ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’
Nowhere was the old adage more true than Tuesday’s South Bend Adams-New Prairie girls basketball game.
Following a furious start, which saw the Cougars race out to a 16-1 lead on the strength of four Eva Dodds’ 3-pointers, that 15-point lead vanished midway through the second quarter, as the Eagles began to soar.
Adams led most of the second half and pulled away in the fourth period behind their defense and offensive rebounding, sending short-handed New Prairie to a 76-59 home loss.
“We struggled with depth,” New Prairie coach Todd Dermody said when asked what let the Eagles get control of the contest. “We were seven deep tonight. We played seven kids total. One of them has played a total of about 10 minutes of varsity this year, the other’s maybe played 30 minutes of total varsity action all year, so they’re really, really new to the experience. As the game went on, they wore us down.”
The Cougars (4-16, 3-8 Northern Indiana Conference) took a commanding cushion at the outset, thanks in large part to the freshman Dodds’ torrid long-range shooting. She nailed her first four 3-pointers, all coming in the first five-plus minutes of the opening quarter. That helped New Prairie build an advantage as much as 15 in the first. The Cougars led 18-11 after the opening period.
In the second, Adams (6-15, 4-8) cut into New Prairie’s lead. After going ahead 24-14 with 6:16 left in the period, the Cougars saw their cushion quickly dwindle. Two minutes later, their advantage was just two. The visitors took their first lead at 27-26 and took control with stalwart offensive rebounding and aggressive trapping defense. That permitted the Eagles to go ahead 34-31 at the break after the lead traded hands a few times.
“New Prairie are fighters, they’re hustlers,” Adams coach Dawn Huff said. “They definitely out-hustled us in that first half. We ended up making a run and we ended up making some adjustments after half. The girls ended up executing a little bit better than they did in the first half, which was nice to see.”
The Eagles extended the margin to eight early in the third before the Cougars rallied behind Allison Pavlick’s hot long-range shooting. She drilled three 3-pointers in the quarter, helping her team re-take the lead at 47-46 with just under three minutes left. But Adams immediately responded behind effective offensive rebounding and solid half-court trapping defense. It led 55-48 heading to the fourth and wasn’t seriously challenged after that, leading by as many as 21 in the last period.
“They killed us on the offensive boards,” Dermody said. “Their size advantage really hurt us. It’s going to continue to hurt us, unless we really, really box out.”
The Cougars also finished with 23 turnovers.
Dodds guided New Prairie with 20 points, netting 5-for-15 behind the arc with all five treys in the first nine minutes of the game. Some of them were also very deep.
“That’s how Eva’s generally been,” Dermody said. “I don’t think we’ve seen the real Eva most of the year, so it was good to see her break out a little bit and do more of what she can. Because she’s a high-end kid who can play high-end basketball.”
Dodds’ second 3-pointer made it 8-0 a little over two minutes in, and her third pushed the lead to 11-1 with 5:22 to go in the first. The Cougars also used a 1-2-2, half-court defense to hold Adams to one point for the first nearly five minutes.
Jordan Winters recorded 14 points and four blocks, and Pavlick posted 11 points.
Loryn Higginbotham paced all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles, who travel to La Porte on Saturday night, while Laila Williams had 18 points. Marissa Shelton scored 14.
New Prairie was playing several inexperienced varsity players, something Dermody noted will be valuable preparation for down the road.
“You can’t beat it,” he said. “At the end of the game, we’ve got two freshmen, a sophomore, and two juniors on the floor finishing it out. We’re just taking steps for the future and trying to look at the big picture, not the small picture.”
