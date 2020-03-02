Boys
South Bend Adams 66, New Prairie 56
S. B. Adams;15;19;19;13;—;66
New Prairie;7;16;11;22;—;56
S.B. ADAMS
Brayden Saxton 8-9 6-6 22, Chuck Worsham 3-3 0-0 6, Lynn King 5-9 3-4 15, Quentez Columbus 1-8 1-2 4, Matt Anella 0-0 0-0 0, Harry Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Jefferies 5-8 6-7 16, Kyrin McClatchey 1-4 0-2 3, TeVaughn Columbus 0-0 0-0 0, Jessie Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-42 16-21 66.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 2-4 0-0 6, Tanner Moreno 1-3 2-2 4, Chase Ketterer 3-10 3-4 9, David Swanson 1-2 0-0 3, Grady Lapczynski 0-1 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 5-9 0-0 12, Devin Szalay 4-7 1-2 9, Braydon Flagg 4-10 2-2 13, Hunter Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Michael Ekovich 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson White 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Meyers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 20-49 8-10 56.
3-point shooting: S.B. Adams 4-18 (King 2-6, Q.Columbus 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Jefferies 0-3, McClatchey 1-4); New Prairie 8-22 (Daniels 2-4, Ketterer 0-2, Swanson 1-2, Lapczynski 0-1, McBride 2-6, Flagg 3-6, Smith 0-1). Turnovers: S.B. Adams 11, New Prairie 12. Total fouls: S.B. Adams 9, New Prairie 13. Fouled out: None. Records: S.B. Adams 20-3 (12-0 NIC), New Prairie 11-12 (2-10).
South Central 65, Westville 50
Westville;6;19;16;9;--;50
South Central;13;12;16;24;--;65
WESTVILLE
Jaron Hannon 0-0 0-0 0, Deemeco McCoy 1-4 0-1 2, Alec Hannon 2-2 0-0 5, Jace Woods 11-21 3-4 32, Daijon Reddix 2-11 0-1 5, Jevon France 3-11 0-0 6, Carlin Young 0-4 0-2 0, Julian Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Kenny Pepper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 19-53 3-8 50.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Brady Glisic 3-6 2-2 8, Brendan Carr 5-6 8-10 18, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Smoker 1-1 1-2 3, Zack Christy 4-9 13-15 22, Trent Hudspeth 2-5 1-2 7, Gavin Scott 1-1 2-6 5, Todd Snyder 0-1 0-0 0, Max Malkov 0-0 2-2 2. Totals -- 16-29 29-39 65.
3-point field goals: Westville 9 (Woods 7, Reddix, A. Hannon); South Central 4 (Hudspeth 2, Christy, Scott). Leaders -- Rebounds: France 7 (W); Carr 16 (SC). Assists: France 3 (W); Smoker 3 (SC). Steals: France 5 (W); Glisic 3 (SC). Team fouls: Westville 23, South Central 12. Technical foul: McCoy. Fouled out: McCoy, France, Smoker. Records: Westville 9-12 (2-5 PCC), South Central 10-12 (2-5).
