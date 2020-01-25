La PORTE — It took only four seconds for the intensity to be set Friday. From there, it never wavered.
Michigan City's Evan Bush had an impressive block on a La Porte drive at the outset.
Both the Wolves and Slicers traded blows like heavyweight prize fighters in a frenzied, nearly full Slicer Gym, each landing significant punches.
When the last play had been decided, the Wolves had clawed back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit, holding La Porte without a field goal for the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. Michigan City then hung on down the stretch after nearly seeing a seven-point lead late in the fourth evaporate, prevailing 73-70 over the Slicers in City coach Tom Wells' return to La Porte.
“The win is great,” the Wolves’ Dez'Mand Hawkins said. “We really don't care about the rivalry, but we had to win this game for coach. It's all for coach."
After 15 years at La Porte, Wells' coachinf contract wasn't renewed in controversial fashion nearly three years ago.
Trailing by two late, the Slicers, who were facing major foul issues, had a chance to tie or possibly prevail. After a City turnover and La Porte timeout, it got the ball by the scorer's table just beyond half court with 8.6 seconds to go. It advanced the ball to the front court and Zach Bragg got the ball on the left wing behind the 3-point line. He drove to the basket and scored what appeared to be the game-tying basket in the lane with 3.6 seconds left, but City's Caron McKinney took a charge on Bragg, so the basket was waved off.
“We knew they were going to double team Garrott (Ott-Large), he wasn't going to get the ball,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “During the game, there weren't a whole lot of charges that were called, but that's the game of basketball. You can't leave it up to the last four or five seconds. We made many mistakes before that.”
City's Tahari Watson followed by splitting a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining, making it 73-70. The Slicers got the rebound on the miss, but Grant Ott-Large's last-second heave from beyond half court was well short, setting off a City celebration.
Staring at a 46-32 deficit with just over three minutes left in the third, the Wolves (9-4, 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) didn't panic. Instead, they went to their strength, the '84 Fast' defense, a harassing full-court press. That flustered La Porte (7-7, 1-2) and provided City the energy and boost it needed.
“We just kind of imposed our will over the course of 32 minutes,” Wells said. “They handled it pretty well in the first half. Whether it was fatigue or we got into their bench a little bit, it just worked in our favor the longer it went.”
The Wolves trimmed the margin to four heading to the fourth, 51-47, and seemed to be grasping the momentum. But the Slicers answered with a run to go ahead seven again with 6:32 left. The visitors stormed back again, though, using the stingy defense to translate into offense. Hawkins was also clutch offensively, scoring 10 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth.
"My teammates kept telling me to keep shooting the ball and keep scoring, and that's who I am," Hawkins said. "I just kept my head in the game. I kept on playing."
The Slicers controlled most of the contest, but City rallied at just the right time. Once it went ahead 60-59 with 3:31 left, it never trailed again. The advantage swelled to 69-62 with just over a minute to go, but two Grant Gresham baskets and Grant Ott-Large's pair from the charity stripe cut it to 72-70 with 15 seconds remaining.
“I'm proud of our kids, the way we battled, especially coming off last week,” Benge said.
The Wolves forced La Porte into 25 turnovers and four Slicers fouled out.
“We've got to have guys that are tougher with the basketball, that want the basketball in certain situations,” Benge said. “We're not there yet. That's kind of why you see teams press us.”
City was able to really push the pace with its relentless pressure, racking up 26 points in the fourth.
“We needed every one of them, it looked like,” Wells said, referring to the amount of turnovers his team forced. “We didn't shoot it very well. We're much better shooters than what we showed. We're a defensive-oriented team. If we're going to get 25 turnovers, I'll take 25 turnovers every night.”
The Wolves had a balanced attack, with five players reaching double figures. To complement Hawkins, Watson notched 14 points, and Omarion Hatch, freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr., and Jose Jenkins, Jr. each netted 10.
Garrott Ott-Large guided the Slicers with a game-high 20 points, including drilling 4-of-8 behind the arc. Carson Crass was right behind with 19 points and made all but two of his 16 free throws on the night. His pair of misses came on back-to-back attempts with 1:20 left in the fourth and his squad down 65-62. On the other side, City made enough of its freebies down the stretch.
La Porte shot the ball effectively before the break, aiding its eight-point cushion early in the second. It led 32-29 at half. It then opened the second stanza with an 8-0 run to build a double-digit cushion. Ethan Osowski and Garrott Ott-Large consecutive hit treys in the spurt to make it 40-29.
These teams could have a rematch in the sectional on the same floor. The Wolves and Slicers are each in the seven-team La Porte Sectional, which begins March 3.
On this night, however, Wells' return to La Porte couldn't have gone better from his perspective.
"It's a lot better than the alternative," Wells said. "I'm happy for our kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.