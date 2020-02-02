Cougars drop girls finale
Jordan Winters and Eva Dodds each scored 16 points but New Prairie dropped its girls basketball regular-season finale to John Glenn, 61-48, on Saturday. A 20-6 second quarter broke open a close game.
NP fourth in NIC swim meet
Wrigley Hemphill finished second in the 100-yard backstroke in a school-record time 53.85 seconds as New Prairie finished fourth in Saturday's Northern Indiana Conference boys swimming and diving meets at Elkhart. Also earning All-NIC honors were: the 200 medley relay team of Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Mason Young and Dalton Thomas (third); Mason Young (third, 200 freestyle); and the 200 free relay team of Thomas, Gabe Groves, James Hall and Young (third). Finishing with personal records were: Landon Farmer, Dillon Gondocs, Graham, Groves, Hemphill, Owen Keller (first 11-dive meet), Griffin Long, Trent Platz, Ethan Radtke, Andrew Sturgeon, and Jacob Wood.
Woods keys Westville win
Jace Woods racked up 20 points, five 3-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks to power Westville to a 53-51 boys basketball win over Argos on Friday. Deemeco McCoy added 15 points and five rebounds for the Blackhawks.
RRSN to air MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Tuesday’s La Porte-South Bend Adams and Michigan City-Mishawaka girls basketball games in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. RRSN will also air Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium. Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
