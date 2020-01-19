Blazers best Bowman
Ally McConnell poured in 21 points and Ryleigh Grott added 18 as Marquette defeated Bowman Academy 51-32 in girls basketball Monday at the Scholl Center. McConnell has scored 20 or more points five times in her last seven games.
Breeding third at state
New Prairie junior Morgan Breeding finished third at 145 pounds in Friday's Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals in Kokomo. Breeding won her opening match with a 39-second pin, then lost to Cloverdale's Jessice Geiger by fall in 2:18. She took the third-place match by injury default. Geiger, who defeated Breeding in overtime in last year's third-place match at 145, went on to win the title.
King wins Valpo meet
Makenna King of South Central won Saturday's Viking Invite gymnastics meet at Valparaiso, scoring a 38.3 in the all-around competition. King took first on floor exercise (9.835), vault (9.75) and uneven bars (9.575) and was seventh on balance beam (9.15).
NP girls sixth at NICs
The New Prairie finished sixth out of 12 teams in Saturday's Northern Indiana Conference Championship meet at the Elkhart Aquatic Center. Diver Savanah Keldsen was the top finisher, placing sixth with Isabel Hojnacki eighth in the event. Landi Newcomb took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly. Personal bests were posted by Kylie Kepplin, Makenzie Scarborough, Abi Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Leah Williams, Sofia Barcevic, Meggan Goldenstern, Hojnacki and Erin Johnson.
NP fifth in NIC wrestling
Ben Fronk (152) and Hunter Whitenack (285) were runners-up in their weight classes as New Prairie finished fifth in Saturday's NIC wrestling tournament at Mishawaka. Fronk and Whitenack were both pinned in the first period of their finals matches. Also for the Cougars, Dusty Young (113) earned third, Tyler Graeber (170) took fourth, Colin Benninghoff (106), Jacob Abbott (120), Christian Szalajko (126), Gage Van Schoyck (145), Blake Kessler (160) and Hayden Downs (182) placed fifth, and Daniel Lukowski (132) wound up sixth. NP amassed 177 points. Mishawaka (310) was team champion.
Marian routs Cougars girls
Mishawaka Marian routed New Prairie 85-23 in NIC girls basketball Saturday. Jordan Winters had 12 points for the Cougars, followed by Allison Pavlick (seven) and Eva Dodds (four).
Christy stars in SC loss
Zack Christy scored 25 points but didn't get much help as South Central fell 52-46 to Boone Grove in a Porter County Conference boys basketball game Friday. Trent Smoker chipped in eight points and Trent Hudspeth snagged five rebounds.
Marquette game called off
Saturday's Marquette home girls basketball game with Fort Wayne Dwenger was not played due to weather. It will not be made up.
