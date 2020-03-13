Fishing Contest Canceled
A Northwest Indiana Steelheaders/Chief’s Bait coho and steelhead contest scheduled for today has been canceled due to the number of weigh-in personnel having the regular stomach flu.
Chief’s, 1114 W. 4th St. (U.S. Hwy. 12), Michigan City, remains open.
Hoop Side tryouts Wednesday
Hoop Side AAU tryouts for its fourth and fifth grade girls basketball travel teams have been postponed until further notice as a result of concerns over the corona virus. A new date and time will announced when it’s determined to be safe to do so.
Lions Club golf outing May 22
Six La Porte County Lions Clubs are sponsoring their 14th golf scramble May 22 at Beechwood Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with chipping and putting contests, 50/50 and a light lunch before the scramble begins.
Dinner will follow the golf, with team awards and one drink included. Cost is $75 per person, $300 each team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, dinner, team and individual awards and goodie bags.
There is a limit of 144 golfers. The entry form can be downloaded at www. rollingprairielions.org, from Beechwood Golf Course or any Lion. For more information, contact Lion Brian Pagels at 219-229-9398.
Participating Lions Clubs are La Porte, Maple City, Michigan City, Michiana, Mill Creek Community and Rolling Prairie.
Lions projects include Eyeglass Assistance Program, Reins of Life, Deserving Childrens Shopping Tour, Senior Luncheons, Lions Alert, Food Baskets, Community Cleanups, Bicycle Tours, Peace Poster Contest, Scholarships, Cancer Research, Leader Dog for the Blind, Indiana School for the Blind, Eye and Tissue Band, Speech and Hearing and Diabetes Awareness.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome.
Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, beverages and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features.
The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department.
Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon, the world’s most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the decision Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sports events were canceled or postponed around the globe.
But pressure had mounted in recent weeks from officials in Boston and the seven cities and towns along the 26.2-mile course. Some had expressed worries not only for the health of the 31,000 registered runners but also the estimated 1 million spectators who traditionally line the route, giving athletes hand slaps and even kisses as they pass.
Walsh, making the announcement with race organizers and other officials outside City Hall, drew on the city’s rallying cry in the aftermath of the bombings that killed three and injured scores of others at the marathon finish line in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.