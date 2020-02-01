MICHIGAN CITY -- A flat start that extended well into the second quarter Saturday left Tom Wells searching for the right combination.
"It was '84 Slow' for a long time," the Michigan City coach said. "I've not seen this group get dominated, get bullied very much, and it showed up on offensive rebounds, just beating us down the floor, and it's a bunch of 6-2, 6-3 kids."
Showing no resemblance to a team with a 5-8 record, Fort Wayne South jumped out to a 6-0 lead and ran off 11 points in a row to take a 29-13 advantage with three minutes left in the half.
"We did not look like that 11-4 team," said City's Caron McKinney, admitting they overlooked the Archers after watching game film in the morning. "We did not come out right. That was not us."
Thanks to Evan Bush, the tide began to turn over the remainder of the half as the 6-foot-5 junior scored 10 points in an 11-2 counter to end the half, his last-second tip-in pulling the Wolves within 31-24. The 10-minute break did nothing to slow the roll for Michigan City, which used a dominant 19-3 third quarter to flip the scoreboard, eventually pulling away to win 62-52.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Bush said. "We didn't prepare right. We thought they were going to be easy. We needed a spark, someone to step up. It was time to go. We got our minds right and did what we had to do. Usually when I bring energy to the team, they come back with the same energy, everybody gets hyped. Last night, Donye' (Grant) gave us energy. Anybody can blow up any time."
MC (11-4) crept in front on a Grant jumper in the lane at 5:10 if the third quarter and never looked back.
"At halftime, we barked at them pretty good," Wells said. "They're not dummies. They don't like to be challenged, manhood-wise either. We appealed to that side of them. There's a lot of pride that shows up. I thought the response was really, really good. We started our five defensive guys and hung our hat on that end of the floor and it worked out pretty well."
After shooting 52 percent in the first half, South didn't make a field goal in the second half until 5:08 remained in the game. The 16-point deficit peaked as an 18-point advantage at 57-39 before the Archers made a belated push to get closer.
"When we got in our right defense, started pressuring, that leads to turnovers and that turned us up," McKinney said. "We've got to get this up and down over with. We just came back and played hard and it just carried on. (South's Ashton Johnson) was like, man, we were just killin' y'all. I said, was killin', just look at the scoreboard, you can't talk no more."
At one point, with Johnson clapping at the free throw line, McKinney pointed up at the score.
"It's just part of my game," he said of his in-game chatter. "I liked Gary Payton. I watched his clips. He did a lot of talking to get 'em going. I make sure if the ball gets loose, I go get it and give it to the ref, so he's like, oh, he's just talking, then the next time there's a 50-50 call, I might get it. It's a little politics. I'm gonna score when I need to. I just like defense. We get our energy from our defense."
Bush led the Wolves with 13 points and six rebounds.
"I'm just going, thinking about Kobe (Bryant). He's my favorite player," Bush said. "I'm just trying to be more consistent every game."
McKinney (12), Omarion Hatch (10) and Dez Hawkins (10) all reached double figures with Jamie Hodges, Jr. (eight) close behind as all 10 Wolves scored.
"We found that lineup," Wells said. "(Bush)'s pretty diverse. He shoots the 3 just well enough that you've got to guard him, his mid-range game is really good, it might be his strength. I can't count the number of one-handed tip-ins he's had. His hands are very good. His vertical's good. He leads us in blocked shots by a million. We just have make sure (Caron's energy) is directed where he's doing it for us. We're starting to get a little bit of that out of Donye' too."
South committed 19 turnovers and shot 5-of-21 in the second half.
