Lip Sync Battle aids United Way cause
If you're looking for a reason to join us to support your local United Way at Lip Sync 2020 and cast your votes for the winners (besides the fact it will likely be the most fun event you'll attend all year), I'll share just a few.
The proceeds from this event will benefit La Porte County kids and struggling families. All of us have struggled at some point in our lives. Whether it was with school, physical/mental health, employment, or an unexpected crisis, life got hard. At those times, we needed a helping hand, a listening ear, and someone supportive to stand alongside us.
As your local United Way, we bring human services agencies together to work as a team to support folks of all ages in tough times. We can't do this without your help.
Many people don't know this, but we are not like some organizations that receive "top-down" funding from a centralized national headquarters. We raise the funds that our volunteers distribute to not-for-profits in La Porte County through our annual campaign, grants and events.
The good news is that "what's raised here, stays here", so when you support your local United Way, you're supporting services and initiatives that will help your neighbor, co-worker, family member, friend, or maybe even yourself at some point.
Lip Sync 2020 will be at the Stardust Ballroom at Blue Chip Hotel, Casino and Spa on Friday, March 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. You can get tickets for an evening of great food and entertainment, learn about voting, and/or sponsor the event at unitedwaylpc.org/events or call us at 219-210-3534 for more information.
Kris Pate, executive director
United Way of La Porte County
Bowl For the Cure says Thank You!
The 19th annual Bowl For The Cure Bowl-a-thon was held on Feb. 23 at City Lanes. We would like to thank everyone who bowled and supported us in our fundraiser. As a result of a lot of good people in our area, we were able to raise $9,675, which we will be donating to the Women's Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City to help anyone who needs financial aid involving breast cancer.
We would like to thank Lakeshore Foods, Four Winds Casino, Stay Healthy, Devries Tire Co., Galveston Steakhouse, Holly's Restaurant, Healthy Life, the Indianapolis Colts, Hair Cuttery, RAD Partners, Scotty's Dynamic Designs, Checks For Cash, South Shore Freight RR and all of the individuals who donated gift certificates and door awards to us.
We would also like to thank Meijer, the Sunday Funtime Tavern League, L & R Body Shop, Dolson Insurance Agency, Mike and Debbie Dill, MTM Machining, Devries Tire, Moose 980, Edgewood Dental, Brian Fryar, DDS, Horizon Bank, Coiffures By Sally, Station 801 Restaurant, Michigan City Paper Box, Paniccia Heating & Cooling, the Bould Family, MCUSBCBA and the Senior Tournament Committee for their monetary donations.
Last but not least all of the bowlers and individuals who have donated to this event. We couldn't do it without you. Thank you!
Marilyn Schnick, chairperson,
Bowl For The Cure
Religious beliefs must be respected
William McLeod, who goes to a Utah public school, was prepared for questions about the cross he wore on his forehead for Ash Wednesday, but what he didn't know was that his teacher would make him wash the ashes off in front of all his peers. Later, the teacher apologized and gave William a letter and a candy bar and told him that she hopes that we can move forward.
What good did that do? The damage had already been done. The teacher was very ignorant when she said she didn't know that the ashes were a religious symbol. She further ascertained that she thought it was dirt on his forehead. No, it most certainly is not dirt on his forehead! Those ashes show that we were made from dust and that we will return to dust when we die. Everyone has a right to their own religious beliefs. And they must be properly respected at all times.
Mike Voisinet
Michigan City
