Time to re-evaluate courthouse plan
I am glad some of us are waking up, and pardon me if I sound direct, it's flipping about time. I said I would be making a statement pertaining to my "Nay" votes at our last [County Council] meeting.
I have been against the Michigan City Courthouse project as it stands from the get-go. I think we are way overspending, creating a Taj Mahal with no parking plan, that could and should be scaled back.
We are in a unique situation that I know none of us could've predicted. How many times have we said, "Oh, that riverboat isn't going anywhere." And I believe it will come back and we will recover in time. The key word is "In Time" – how long? Again, a prediction nobody knows.
As a reminder, the MC Courthouse project, La Porte County Courthouse project, moving the La Porte County EMS base, renovation of the MC EMS base, aspirations of building the Rolling Prairie EMS base, and we are still facing the remodel or rebuild of the La Porte County Jail. We all had an opportunity at last week's meeting to "shelf this" or put it on hold.
I strongly urge my colleagues to reconsider positions. I don't claim to be a genius, but I like to relate county expenditures to private life, and my wife and I would be cautious of spending funds we felt we could handle and were forecast to use.
As the Auditor states, tax revenues are going to be delayed. The funds from Blue Chip are going to be significantly lower. This message is for us the elected and appointed, and I certainly request and encourage feedback. These are serious times and holding the purse strings, we need to pull back the reins and say "Woah," slow down and re-evaluate.
Jeff Santana,
La Porte County Council
IDEM must be specific on waiving rules
Gov. Holcomb is letting Indiana regulators “waive, suspend, or modify any existing rule of their agency where the enforcement of which would be detrimental to the public welfare.”
IDEM immediately announced it would “exercise enforcement discretion as appropriate.” It said some environmental safety activities are difficult with social distancing. IDEM must specify what activities.
Following permit requirements, sampling air and water, testing, and submitting reports sound like socially isolated activities. Indiana is the No. 1 emitter of toxic chemicals per square mile, and Hoosiers cannot trust IDEM discretion since it mishandled the cyanide spill into public water in Burns Harbor last year.
Do better IDEM — get specific now or drop this foolish policy. Public welfare is at stake. Hoosier lives deserve the best.
Matt Werner,
Union Mills
Looking forward to serving MC
I would like to express my gratitude to Michigan City Democratic precinct chairs for selecting me to fill Johnny Stimley’s term on the Common Council. Thank you to Carol McDaniel, Sean Fitzpatrick and Gail Cain of the La Porte County Democratic Central Committee for organizing the caucus.
I would also like to thank my fellow candidates Dave Biela, Ed Gonzalez, Michael Gresham, Rodney McCormick, Arturo Pozos, Brian Rebac, Carl Ridle, Kathryn Stransky and Robin Surber for running. Michigan City is fortunate to have so many committed and engaged residents offering their skills and experience. I am looking forward to their continued civic engagement.
Our city faces important challenges and opportunities. These include NICTD's double-track improvements and closure of the NIPSCO plant. Both promise to improve the quality of life. But some residents will fare poorly without visionary leadership. Our neighboring National Park expects significantly increased visitor traffic in the near future; we need to plan for auto, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Let’s make sure Michigan City can make the most of our adjacent attraction. As preparation, I participated in the MC Comprehensive 2040 Plan and am familiar with the options for future development. In the end, we must make sure all Michigan City residents benefit.
I am a former teacher, scientist, mom, environmentalist and persistent problem-solver. Scientific and data-driven approaches will be needed to address issues such as rising lake levels and pandemic mitigation. I look forward to working with the council and administration to address serious concerns.
I look forward to working with the Mayor, council members and residents to move this city in a positive direction. Together, our initiatives can increase the sense of community and belonging for residents and help our city thrive. I am enthusiastic about the future of Michigan City and excited to start my service.
Dahlia Zygas,
Michigan City
No over-reaction to COVID-19
Mike Voisinet's letter ("Over-reacting to coronavirus," March 26) merits a response. He clearly has not done his research on COVID-19.
The main problem is that it is it highly contagious and can remain on surfaces for a period of time. In addition, there is no vaccine. Compared to swine flu or SARS, it has already claimed more lives (almost 9,000 in the U.S. alone, surpassing China); and the rate of infected people multiplies daily on an exponential basis. In other words, whatever data provided would be obsolete by the time a letter is published
The other main difference between swine flu, SARS and COVID-19 is that the former had nearly immediate and severe symptoms, making it easier to monitor infected patients. Containment was relatively straight forward. They also did not have the fitness to persist in the human population, so they fizzled in a relatively short period of time. That’s not the case with COVID-19. It thrives in a human population.
AIDS has virtually no relationship with the type of virus currently under discussion. The transmission forms are entirely different. I’m surprised anyone would even compare the two.
I agree that hoarding and panic buying are completely unnecessary and can erode public safety. However, social distancing, stay-at-home protocol, etc. are entirely appropriate and in no way an "over-reaction" to this pandemic.
I would suggest Mr. Voisinet defer to the World Health Organization to gain further insight. Also, if they have extra time, I encourage medical professionals to respond to his concerns.
Andrew Kubik,
Michigan City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.