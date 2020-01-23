Duane G. Mertl, age 74, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 25, 1945, to Wayne and Genevieve (Shutter) Mertl, who preceded him in death. He was married on July 10, 1976, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City to Janice (Burns) Mertl, who survives in Michigan City.
Duane is also survived by his children, Eric (Jennifer) Mertl of Brownsburg, Indiana, Kimberly (Paul) Schroeder of Michigan City and Pamela (Daryl) Regenold of La Porte, Indiana; grandchildren, Jake, Riley, Cooper, William, Drew, Tyler, Ashton, Peyton, Bradley, Hailey and Cailey; sister, Gail Bentley; and several nieces and nephews.
Duane was a graduate of Elston High School, Parsons College and received his M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. He was retired from Horizon Bank with more than 50 years of service. Duane was a member of Exchange Club, served as past president for both the Michigan City Cemetery Board and Meals on Wheels. He was also a board member of the Michiana Humane Society. Duane had a love for dogs, especially basset hounds, and was an avid fan of many sports.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon.
Funeral Service will be held on Jan. 27, 2020, at 12 Noon at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Reshan of St. Paul Lutheran officiating and military honors will be presented.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Duane may be given to Meals on Wheels or Dunes Hospice.
