Carole A. Dusza, 81, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. She was born to the late William McKinley Reppert Jr. and Mary Zellers Ringis in 1938.
Carole enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows Molly B’s Polka Time, anything on the Hallmark Channel and Notre Dame football. Mrs. Carole was also Past President of the D.A.V. 23 Woman Auxiliary in Indiana. If Mrs. Carole wasn’t spending time at the American Legion Post 37 or the Disabled American Veterans 23, where she was a lifelong member, she was enjoying her time with her grandchildren. She adored her family, friends, cats and loved spending time with them.
Also preceding her in death is her husband of 40 years, Eugene R. Dusza; sons, Matthew Dusza and Marc Dusza; and grandchildren, Colin Dusza and Darrin Dusza.
Left to carry on her memory is her children, Michelle Cornwell (Tim) and Michael Dusza (Stephanie); grandchildren, Kristin Wright (Andrew), Bryant Cornwell (Kristen), Elizabeth Dusza, Justin Dusza, Evan Raspanti, Austin Dusza, Gabriella Dusza, Marissa Dusza and Rhiannon Dusza; and sisters, Patricia Price and Jeanne Tompach.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Carole Dusza will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, Kentucky 40205 and/or Humane Society of Michigan City, 722 Ind. 212 Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
