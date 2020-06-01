Wilma A. Dwight, age 99, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Wilma was born March 16, 1921, to Edward and Eva (nee:Head) Torguson in Pierpont, South Dakota. On Sept. 24, 1944, she married Harry E. Dwight in Pierpont.
Wilma is survived by her children, Craig M. (Pam) Dwight of La Porte, Indiana, Kathleen Pliske of La Porte, Indiana, and Julaine (Duane) Thomas of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Kedron (Lee) Teare, Todd (Kay) Pliske, Dan (Angel) Novreske Jr., Kit (Mark) Akins, Tim (Katie) Novreske, Heather (Jim) Wilderman, Heidi (Pete) Saugstad, Adam (Candice Palen) Dwight, Ryan (Renee) Dwight and Sarah (Ben) Stark; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and son-in-law, Dan Novreske.
