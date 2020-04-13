William “Bill” Buie, 65, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360. 219-874-4214.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 4:49 am
