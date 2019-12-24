Marion List Tindale Reinhart Meyer Sept. 15, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019

Marion List Tindale Reinhart Meyer, 88, of New Buffalo, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso.
Marion was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 15, 1931, to Jean Baptiste and Marion (Rountree) Reinhart.
On March 25, 1951, in Niles, Michigan, she married Dr. Robert C. Meyer, who passed away on March 25, 2018. Surviving are her beloved daughters, Heidi (Chris) Wilheim of Florida and Wendy (Dave) Prym of Wheaton, Illinois; grandchildren Brigitte (Lucus) Lyons of NC and Derek (Lauren) Jones of Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Miranda.
Marion equally loved to host family and friends at her home and travel to new places. She found great joy singing and playing the organ in her church choir. Possessed of a quick wit, Marion was an avid reader, who wrote poetry, routinely beat her family at Scrabble, and fearlessly completed The New York Times Sunday crossword each week with a pen.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Wendy Meyer, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350; the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830; or the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.
Commented