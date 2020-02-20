Karen J. Rood Aug. 7, 1946- Feb. 8, 2020

Karen J. Rood, 73, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Carl and Margie (Stone) Peterson.
On Aug. 7, 1965, she married Vincent (“Pete”) Rood, who survives her.
Karen is also survived by one daughter, Kim (Jerrod) Barcevic of New Carlisle, Indiana; one son, Kevin Rood of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kahlyn Barcevic, Chyenne Pietrzak (Rood), Sofia, Brock and Bruno Barcevic; three sisters, Margie and Jane Peterson, and Linda Johnson; and two brothers, Gary and Al Peterson.
Karen, as the oldest sibling among six, became a nurturing soul early on in her life and was integral to their upbringing. Always the quiet one, Karen enjoyed reading novels and gardening as she grew up. She also spent countless hours with her lifelong friend, Jackie Wheatbrook.
After their marriage, Karen and Vincent were blessed with two children. As they grew, Karen and her family took many memorable cross-country vacations to Washington state, and briefly moved there. Karen spent many years working in the accounting department of Whirlpool, where she made many lifelong friends. After retirement, Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her sister, Linda. She also enjoyed antiquing and amassed an impressive collection of depression glass, which was her favorite. In the final years of her life, Karen’s condition slowly deteriorated as she became the victim of Alzheimer’s disease. Through this difficult time, her husband remained devoted to her continued care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Rolling Prairie VFW from 1-4 p.m. central time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance in Karen’s honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
