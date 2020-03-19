Robert Cantrell Jr., of Michigan City passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Michigan City.
Per his wishes cremation will take place with no viewing. A time to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Cantrell was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 21, 1944, to the late Robert L. Cantrell and Beatrice Cantrell Daisy.
On May 13, 1972, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Patti Cantrell, who is preceding him in death. He was a brave man; as she already had five children. They completed there family with their son.
Surviving are six children, Tammy Condon, Scott Rhoads, Debbie Stewart, Rozanne Eldridge, Shelli Chesnutt and Bobby Cantrell; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Louis Cantrell, Roy Cantrell, Jessie Cantrell, Norman Daisy, Wayne Daisy, Rodger Daisy, Tommy Daisy, Susann Daisy and Sandra Daisy; stepfather Eugene Daisy; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Jim Cantrell; and one sister, Roxanne.
He formerly worked at Allis Chalmers and retired from Holland Truck as mechanic in 2010.
His interests were having BBQs, fishing and baseball. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and loved to get together with family and friends while playing his guitar, singing and dancing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
