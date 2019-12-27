Sally J. Nelson Feb. 9, 1949 - Dec. 22, 2019

Sally J. Nelson, 70, of Petaluma, California, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Sally was born Feb. 9, 1949, in South Bend, Indiana, to Robert R. Nelson Sr. and Paulette (Peyton) Nelson.
Sally graduated from Purdue University and she was a Real Estate broker in California.
Sally is survived by her mother, Paulette Nelson of La Porte; two sisters, Jane (John) Liming of Liberty, Indiana, and Marjorie Nelson of La Porte, Indiana; two brothers, Kevin (Trish) Nelson of La Porte, Indiana, and Robert (Mary) Nelson Jr. of La Porte, Indiana; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Evans, Josie Gawlowski, Rachel Nelson, Nicole Nelson, Anna Nelson, Rachel Sanborn, Shannon Bollinger, Jason Bollinger, Troy Nelson, Connor Nelson, Bailey Michalec and Trisha Raskopf. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert R. Nelson Sr., and her brother, James B. Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. (C.S.T.) Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. (C.S.T.) until the time of service on Monday. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Please share prayers, memories, and condolences with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
