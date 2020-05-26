Nedra “Neddie” D. Sutter, died at 2:35 p.m. on May 24, 2020, at a home filled with kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids…with a few angels mixed in. Up until the end, she was amazing. She fought the way she wanted to. She actually walked briskly from one bedroom to another an hour before her parting. In other words, she did it her way.

We will always be grateful to hospice. They were beyond belief, and we could not have made it without them.