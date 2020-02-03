Constance Ann (Shick) Squires, 81, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born May 23, 1938, in La Porte, Indiana, to Donald and Winifred (Dunham) Shick. After memorizing the Dorothy Squires’ Sweet Mayonnaise recipe, she married Fredrick Howard Squires in La Porte, Indiana, on Aug 25, 1963.
Her family will remember her love and devotion to her husband, Fred; children Beth, Amy, Meg and Tom; and 10 grandchildren. Connie created memories for her family with the AKC collies she raised, her canning and freezing of Fred’s massive garden, cooking and baking as well as her beautiful rose garden. It seemed only natural that she and Fred would study to become Master Gardeners, just further proof of their green thumbs. Using her major field of study from Indiana University in Recreational Therapy, she worked in the schools as a reading tutor and also in classes with special needs kids. Many people in the area know Connie as the “Silhouette Lady.” After raising her children Connie was able to pursue her love of art and children by working across the region cutting silhouettes from paper and doing paper cuttings of some of the beloved buildings in the area. She was the featured silhouette artist at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne for more than 15 years.
Connie Squires is survived by her four children, Beth (Darren Crandell) Squires of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Amy (Jeff) Beer of Nappanee, Indiana, Meg (Jamie) Butcher of Lone Tree, Colorado, and Tom (Michele) Squires of Petoskey, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Echard of Wabash, Jack Stein of Warsaw, Treg Beer of Arvada, Colorado, Abigail Stein of Fort Wayne, Graham Butcher of Gunnison, Colorado, Liz Beer of Nappanee, Trevor Butcher of Lone Tree, Colorado, Matthew Stein of Fort Wayne, Emma Squires and Michael Squires, both of Petoskey, Michigan, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Robert Halderman of Wabash. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and brother, Richard (Dick) Shick.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Wabash Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Hill St., Wabash, with Rev. Jonathan Cornell officiating. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are the Dorothy Squires Educational Fund at the Community Foundation of Wabash County or the Art Program of the Donor’s Choice.
The memorial guest book for Connie may be signed at http://www.grand staff-hentgen.com.
Commented