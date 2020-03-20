David M. “Corky” Heeg, 79, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 4:57 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Private family services will be held at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Ian Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born April 14, 1940, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Francis Heeg and Eileen (Snook) Duszynski. On July 22, 1978, he married Patricia (Sypnieski) Heeg, who preceded in 2009.
Surviving are partner, Deborah Dysard of Michigan City, Indiana; three daughters, Jeanine (Stephen) Stimley of Michigan City, Indiana, Lea (David) Lindsey of Michigan City, Indiana, and Malinda Sonnenberg of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Paul Heeg of Mesa, Arizona; 11 grandchildren, Lucas, Elizabeth, Jacob, Wyatt, Ethan, Michael, Abby, Randy, Robin, Ian and Brenna; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nora (George) Heeg-Asteriadis of Michigan City, Indiana; brother, Joel (Zoy) Heeg of Australia; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Amy McKay; and son-in-law, Paul McKay.
He was a Machinist at South Shore Line. David retired from the South Shore Line as a machinist after working there 25 years. He was a proud graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City. David was a member of the Caddyshackers Golf League and volunteered for Toys for Tots. He was very involved in many of the sports leagues through the Michigan City Parks and recreations. David also played and coached softball. He enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels at home. David was a big fan of Notre Dame Football, Chicago Bears Football, Chicago White Sox Baseball and NASCAR. Two of David’s greatest accomplishments in sports was pitching a no hitter in softball and bowling a perfect score of 300.
Contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.
