Ann Julia Nickels, 79, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
She was born Jan. 28, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, to Christian John and Mabel Rose (Fitting) Nickels.
Ann was a librarian for many years.
Surviving are one sister, Cathleen M. Finley; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents; and brothers, James R. Nickels, William C. Nickels, Robert C. Nickels and Joseph Nickels.
Cremation will take place. Burial will take place at Bass Lake Cemetery, Knox, Indiana. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
