Bebejean Knoll, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Oak Woods Manor. She was born on Dec. 19, 1926, in La Porte, Indiana, to Lester and Thelma (Hudkins) Snider.
On July 21, 1946, Bee married Richard Knoll, who died in 1984. She will now join him, her grandson Roky (2016), and her son-in-law David Rees (2012) in Pine Lake Cemetery. Bee is survived by her sister, Gloria Heavey of Kansas City, Missouri; her children, Rick (Kitty) Knoll of La Porte and Linda Knoll of La Porte; her granddaughters, Erin Knoll of Alaska, Torey Knoll of Montana, Elisse (Josh) Ake of La Porte, and Lesley Sterger of La Porte; and her three great-grandchildren.
Upon her husband's death, Bebejean was appointed to fulfill Dick's third term as a La Porte County Commissioner, which made her the first female County Commissioner in La Porte. Additionally, Bebejean spent many years managing the offices of Oscar C. Knoll & Son and she was the property manager for the Professional Building.
Bee was an active member of AFS (American Field Service) in the late '60s - early '70s. Several of the exchange students she liaised kept in touch with her over the years. Additionally, she was a member of Questers, Jayshees, Service League, Eastern Star and the Republican Clubs.
Bebejean enjoyed shopping, cooking and entertaining, shopping, taking care of her home and yard, shopping and traveling. She and her "boyfriend" Bill (Mr.) Mitchell (they dated in high school) enjoyed their later years together until his passing in 2013.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to La Porte Small Animal Shelter, 2855 State Rd. 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
