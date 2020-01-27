James “Hank” T. Wray, 64, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in, Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born March 27, 1955, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Charles and Marianne (Kickush) Wray. On Aug. 20, 1988, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Diana (Gouge) Wray, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are daughter, Molly Wray of Carmel, Indiana; his Beagle dog, Donnie; and three grand dogs, Thor, Tucker and Valkyrie; brother, Charles Wray Jr.; two sisters, Mary Wray and Nancy Divine; sister-in-law, Penny Archambeault; and three brothers-in-law, Keith Gouge, Bruce Gouge and Daryl Gouge.
James has worked in the steel industry for 38 years and most recently as a supervisor at ArcelorMittal for the last 10 years. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the end of the Vietnam War. James was a huge dog lover and was especially fond of police K9s. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, swimming, and loved playing baseball. James was a huge fan of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Purdue University sports.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the Michigan City Police donation K9 fund, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
