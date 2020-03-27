Susan Paulette Fries (nee Vlcek), 58, of Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 29, 1961, in Cicero, Illinois. She served in the National Guard.
Susan is survived by her husband, William Fries; children, Robby (Katie), Rebekah (James) and Richard (Julie); stepchildren, Mandy (Bobby) and Michael; eight grandchildren; and her mother, Delores Delude. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Delude.
There will be a private celebration of life in Susan’s honor, among her close immediate family.
Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.
