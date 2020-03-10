Crystal Marie Adams Evans, 40, of La Porte passed away unexpectedly at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her home.
She was born Oct. 15, 1979, in La Porte, Indiana, to Randy Lee and Tammie (Dickson) Adams.
Crystal worked as a desk clerk for Quality Inn, New Buffalo, Michigan. She was a food guru who knew all the good places to go to grab a bite to eat. Crystal enjoyed spending time with her husband, including watching television together. She especially loved the time she spent with her children. Crystal enjoyed going to concerts and reading. She had the biggest heart that you would have ever seen. She would do for others that she maybe did not care much about, but she did it anyways. Crystal will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
On Aug. 9, 2018, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Jonathon Lee Evans, who survives. Jon proposed to her in 2017 at 103.9 The Bear’s Big Growl concert.
Also surviving are two children, David Drake Bundesman and Jade Bundesman, both of Galien, Michigan; stepson, Kyler Evans of South Bend; two sisters, Starla Novak and Angel Brown, both of La Porte; stepmother, Gina Adams of La Porte; maternal grandmother, Caroline Ward of Elkhart; three nieces, Destiny (Zach), Eclipse and Tessa; four nephews, Jonathan, M.J., Ryder and Michael; four great-nieces and -nephews, Kingsley, Jasper, Oliver and Alaska; and the father of her children, David C. Bundesman.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Randy Adams and Tammie Clemons; paternal grandparents, Minnie Branscomb and William Adams; maternal grandfather, Ralph Ward; aunt, Linda Ward; uncle, William Eugene Adams; aunt, Tina Avila; and three cousins, Francisco, Kristina and Mario Avila.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m. (CST) Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor David Adams officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 12 p.m. (CST) until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the husband, Jonathon Evans c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Commented