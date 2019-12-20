Mary Jean Tucker, 51, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Mary was born on Feb. 23, 1968, at the RAF Lakenheath England Air Force Base.
On Sept. 21, 2013, in La Porte, Indiana, she married David Tucker, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, George and Jo Ann (Clegg) Finney; four sons, Foster, Kyle, Jacob and Derrick Tucker; mother-in-law, Ethel Mae (Tucker) and Charlie Meece; siblings, Tammy Finney (Steve) Janeczko and Quentin Finney; nieces, Abigail and Gracelyn Janeczko, Rowan Finney, Betsy (John) Pugh and Jenny Tucker; nephews, Liam Finney and Brad (Arianne) Tucker; special aunt, Helen Hemberger; several other aunts and uncles; brothers-in-law, Roger (Patti) Tucker, Lloyd (Barb) Tucker and Jeff Tucker; and her loving dog, Beau.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rufus and Mildred Finney; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean Clegg; great-grandparents, Lewis and Agnes Sperzel; special uncle, Klaus Hemberger; and cousin, Kevin Hemberger.
Mary attended Rogers High School and Logansport High School. She later attended the Harrington School of Design. Mary's love for art and design continued on while working off and on with her mother at The Framing Station. She taught framing classes at ArcelorMittal Educational Center.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place on a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
