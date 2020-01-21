Shirley Bernacchi, age 68, of Murrysville went to live among the angels on Jan. 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
Shirley spent over 35 years working at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, where she was loved and respected. She was quick to lend a helping hand for anyone. Besides her love for Clelian, she also had a love for cats and traveling. She was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville for many years.
She leaves behind her parents, Ben and Eleanor Bernacchi of Murrysville; and her sisters, Ginger Armpriester of Massena, New York, and Linda Lazzaro of New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by four nephews, a niece, five great-nephews, and two great-nieces.
Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights School of Greensburg 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greenburg, PA 15601.
