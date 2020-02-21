Douglas Barton Leathem, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles Howard and Helen Jean (Barton) Leathem.
Douglas retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy. He received his Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University and his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Princeton University.
Douglas is remembered by some nieces and nephews as a technical wiz. From a young age he invented devices to make tasks more efficient and convenient. His career path in engineering grew out of his fascination with the mechanics of the devices he invented as a child.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Tallahassee National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte 46350 or American Legion Hamon Gray Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte 46350.
Commented