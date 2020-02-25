June R. Lucas, 93, of La Porte passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Millers Health and Rehab in La Porte.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Swan Lake Memorials Gardens with Pastor Bill Fine officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Chapel.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
June was born June 20, 1926, in Michigan City, to the late Paul and Minnie (Rinker) Hoffman.
On Nov. 25, 1946, in Michigan City she married William Lucas, who passed away on Feb. 16, 1985.
Surviving is one daughter, Patricia Bartos of La Porte; one son, Robert (Barbara) Lucas of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren, Christopher Lucas, Matthew Lucas, Bobby (Elisa) Lucas and Jennifer Lucas and her caregiver grandchildren Sheila (Larry) Davis and Karrie (Ken) Nichols; her caregivers Sheila (Larry) Davis and Karrie (Ken) Nichols; and great-grandchildren who were her caregivers, Nicholas, Jordan and Madison; and five additional great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Nastav and Alice Hogan; and one brother, Earl Hoffman.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ Church and the VFW Women’s Aux. She was a lover of life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice.
Commented