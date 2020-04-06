Marilyn Lawson, 79, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1:16 a.m. at her home in La Porte, Indiana.
There will be no visitation or service. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born July 4, 1940, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Pete and Iula Ellen “Peggy” (Miller) LaRocco. On Aug. 4, 1979 in La Porte, Indiana, she married Gordon Lawson, who preceded Aug. 13, 2016.
Surviving are son, Jeffrey (Tonya) Vanaman of La Porte, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her brother, Philip LaRocco.
Marilyn retired after 28 years as a secretary at New York Blower in La Porte. She was a member of the Moose Lodge 492 of La Porte and enjoyed wine tasting with her friends.
Contributions may be made to Moose Lodge 492 of La Porte, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented