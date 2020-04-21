Dewey Roy Duff, age 90, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a brief, non-COVID-19 related illness on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia (Hinshaw) Duff; sons, Stephen (Roxanne) Duff of Schererville, Indiana, and Gregory Duff of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Walpole of Niles, Michigan, and Austin Duff of Ashburn, Virginia; brother Enoch (Wanda) Duff of Greenfield, Indiana; and sister Arlene (William) Mize of Greenfield, Indiana. He was preceded in death by parents, Ira and Nancy Duff of Garrett, Kentucky; several siblings; and daughter-in-law Rose Tajvidi of Ashburn, Virginia.
